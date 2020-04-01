NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested the driver of a stolen BMW sedan who actually turned out to be an accused murderer out of jail on a $200,000 bond.
Police say officers spotted the stolen car, which was stolen on March 15th from Electric Ave. in East Nashville, traveling south on Clarksville Pike near 24th Ave. N. Officers tried to stop the car, but it took off toward Interstate 65. Rather than pursue the car, officers radioed where it was heading.
Another officer near the I-65 entrance ramp from Rosa L. Parks Blvd. saw the BMW heading that way and was able to successfully spike its tires as it got onto the interstate.
Shortly after, officers found the car on I-65 near the Jefferson Street overpass.
The driver of a stolen BMW sedan who fled from Juv Crime Task Force officers Tue night turned out to be accused murderer Byron Berkley, 19, who was free on a $200k bond in a 2017 murder case. He was arrested & the gun he tossed into a dumpster was seized. pic.twitter.com/C5wItnf8E0— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 1, 2020
Officers saw the driver, 19-year-old Byron Berkley, running from the car and scaling an embankment to get onto Jefferson Street. An officer, who happened to be on Jefferson Street, saw Berkley running and also saw him throw an item into a dumpster near the intersection of Jefferson Street and 10th Ave. N. The item turned out to be a pistol.
Berkley was arrested and jailed on charges of vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession, felony evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license. His bond on these charges is set at $50,000.
Shortly after his arrest, police were notified Berkley had sideswiped a car on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. as he fled.
Turns out in January 2017, Berkley and 16-year-old Terrence Rainey, were arrested for the murder of 18-year-old Javonte Robinson and critically wounding 20-year-old Roy Hunter at an apartment complex on N. Dupont Ave. Police say robbery is the suspected motive.
Berkley and Rainey have been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and robbery-carjacking.
