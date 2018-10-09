DOVER, TN (WSMV) - Kirby Wallace, accused of killing two people in two different incidents and sparking an almost week-long manhunt claimed he was innocent in a Stewart County courtroom on Tuesday afternoon.
Wallace, making his first appearance, said he didn’t commit the murders when asked by the judge.
On the way into his first court appearance since he was arrested on Friday, Wallace claimed he ran because he feared for his life.
“Fraid I was gonna get killed,” Wallace said.
Wallace is accused of two murders in addition to robberies and home invasions in Stewart and Montgomery counties.
The hunt to find him terrified residents until he was finally caught.
There was a lot of emotion in the courtroom when Wallace finally appeared around 4:45 p.m., about 45 minutes after the scheduled start time of the hearing.
There were some people who cried in court and at one point someone shouted at Wallace.
“I’m gonna watch you die Kirby,” said one person.
Several people in the crowd were family and friends of Brenda Smith.
Wallace is accused of tying up Smith in her Indian Mound home and setting the house on fire. Smith died in the house.
Wallace’s preliminary hearing will be held Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m. The judge did not set a bond for Wallace.
