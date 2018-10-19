DOVER, TN (WSMV) - Kirby Wallace, the man accused of killing two people in two different counties and sparking an almost week-long manhunt, will be imprisoned in a different county.
Wallace has been moved to the prison in Morgan County because of security concerns involving Wallace and some of the other inmates in Stewart County.
The Morgan County facility is a maximum security prison.
The public information officer for the Stewart County Sheriff's Office said it is standard operating procedure for prisoners in bigger cases like Wallace's to be moved to a state-run facility.
