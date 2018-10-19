Kirby Wallace MUG

Kirby Wallace is being held without bond at the Stewart County Jail. (Source: TBI)

DOVER, TN (WSMV) - Kirby Wallace, the man accused of killing two people in two different counties and sparking an almost week-long manhunt, will be imprisoned in a different county.

Wallace has been moved to the prison in Morgan County because of security concerns involving Wallace and some of the other inmates in Stewart County.

Henry County sheriff, corporal arrest accused killer Kirby Wallace

The Morgan County facility is a maximum security prison.

The public information officer for the Stewart County Sheriff's Office said it is standard operating procedure for prisoners in bigger cases like Wallace's to be moved to a state-run facility.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.