NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An accused home burglar is behind bars after a Metro Police K-9 team tracked him down on the 200 block of Blackman Drive.
According to Metro Police, 21-year-old Jairo Hernandez is charged with aggravated burglary. Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to a home on the 5000 block of Edmondson Pike in response to a burglary call.
The resident told officers he was awakened by the sound of glass breaking, he found Hernandez in the kitchen and fought with him. Soon after, Hernandez fled before police arrived.
Just before noon, officers flooded the area after receiving a report that Hernandez returned to the area and was last seen in a wooded area. Officer Spencer Harris and his K-9 partner Ringo began a track and found Hernandez hiding in a small shed.
