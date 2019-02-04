NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Accused Waffle House gunman Travis Reinking has been indicted on 17 charges, including several counts of first-degree murder.
Below is the list of Reinking's charges:
- First-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
- First-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
- First-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
- First-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
- Attempted first-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
- Weapon - Dangerous felony - employ firearm with intent
- Attempted first-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
- Weapon - Dangerous felony - employ firearm with intent
- Attempted first-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
- Weapon - Dangerous felony - employ firearm with intent
- Attempted first-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
- Weapon - Dangerous felony - employ firearm with intent
- First-degree murder - felony murder
- First-degree murder - felony murder
- First-degree murder - felony murder
- First-degree murder - felony murder
- Weapon - handgun (misdemeanor)
Last year, Reinking was ruled competent to stand trial by the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute. His case was previously stalled due to a previous ruling by a judge and mental evaluation that stated he was incompetent to stand trial due to schizophrenia.
Police say Reinking carried out the mass shooting with an AR-15 rifle at the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018.
The victims killed in the attack were 29-year-old Taurean Sanderlin, 20-year-old Joe Perez, 21-year-old DeEbony Groves and 23-year-old Akilah Dasilva. Two other women were shot during the attack but survived.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
