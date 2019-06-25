The video is hard to watch.
In fact it’s so bad, we’ve chosen to show just part of it.
After seeing it, dog lovers like Gloria Tuttle all have similar reactions.
"The man needs to do some time if he’s going to be like that to his four legged child," said Tuttle.
The man you see in the video, Brandon Tynes, waived his right to appear in court Tuesday.
He also agreed to forfeit the two French bulldogs so they can eventually find a new forever home.
"We need to get them treated like they deserve to be treated like they are members of our family," said assistant district attorney general Laney Cuthbertson.
Cuthbertson said there are mechanisms in place to make sure Tynes can’t secretly adopt the animals back through a friend or relative.
As the case proceeds, she wants to make sure Tynes can’t have access to animals in the future.
She also wants to see him on the animal abuse registry.
"This was a horrible, depraved act and this was a felony act. We are not interested at this time in reducing it to a misdemeanor," said Cuthbertson.
Tyne’s has bonded out of jail.
His preliminary hearing is set for August 1st.
Cuthbertson said that’s when you can expect to hear from witnesses and see more of the evidence they have against Tynes.
"I want to assure the public that we will proceeding as vigorously as possible in this case," said Cuthbertson.
The dogs will be housed at a rescue for the remainder of the case.
