Accused church shooter takes stand on Day 3
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emanuel Samson, accused of killing one person and injuring several others after opening fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, testified on his own behalf on Wednesday, the third day of his trial in Davidson County Criminal Court.
Emanuel Samson faced a prosecutor’s relentless questioning while on the stand.
He said he doesn’t remember shooting the people inside the church.
He testified that the first thing he remembered is shooting himself inside the church.
Emanuel Samson also went into detail about the hallucinations and manic thoughts he had leading up to that day.
Family and friends also took the stand on Wednesday to talk about Emanuel Samson and his actions days before the shooting.
“It’s no secret that I never deserved you, so it’s just bite the bullet, haha, get it,” his ex-girlfriend read from a suicide note she said he left her the morning of the Antioch shooting to the jury. “Waking up and just wanted to end my life.”
In his own testimony, Samson told his attorney the week leading up to the day police said he went to the Antioch church he was depressed and contemplating suicide.
“I heard a voice telling me to end my life,” Emanuel Samson testified.
Samson said the last thing he remembered before the shooting was driving down a road toward Percy Priest Lake to talk himself out of killing himself.
“What do you remember after that?” he was asked.
“I remember shooting myself,” Emanuel Samson testified.
“You heard from Linda Bush. Did you shoot her?” prosecutors asked. “I don’t remember,” he answered.
“Cathy Dickerson?” he was asked. “I don’t remember,” Emanuel Samson replied.
“Your pastor Joey Spann?” he was asked.
Samson remained emotionless as he told prosecutors he had no memory of putting on the ski mask or tactical vest victims testified they saw him in.
“Does it make you comfortable to put a vest on to go to McDonald’s to buy a latte?” he was asked. “No,” Emanuel Samson testified.
Vanansio Samson, Emanuel’s father, also testified on Wednesday.
The testimony was emotional and controversial.
Controversial because the jury wasn’t allowed to hear a lot of the testimony, putting what seems like a big hole in the defense’s mental health argument.
More than 20 years ago Vanansio Samson fled a war-torn South Sudan with his family.
“He has been not only my son, but my best friend,” Vanansio Samson said in court.
“Pray to God and the demons will go away.”
It’s what Vanansio Samson said he told his son when he began to show signs of mental illness.
A psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with schizoaffective disorder bipolar type, a post-traumatic stress disorder after an abusive, violent upbringing.
“My client’s mother saw her mother and brother burned alive your honor,” said Jennifer Thompson, Emanuel Samson’s attorney. “She’s going to have mental health problems and it’s going to make her abuse to Emanuel Samson.”
The judge ruled that because Emanuel Samson’s father was not a mental health expert, his account of Emanuel’s behavior is hearsay.
The jury wasn’t allowed to hear the part of Vanansio Samson’s testimony where he called Murfreesboro police after his son sent him a suicidal text message months before the shooting.
“I begged police to take guns away from him,” said Vanansio Samson. “If Murfreesboro police had taken the guns away from him, we would not be sitting here today.
“Losing him I will lose my life.”
The defense’s key argument was that Emanuel Samson was mentally ill at the time of the shooting.
The judge allowed Emanuel Samson’s father only to tell the jury about behavior he observed in the month leading up to the shooting.
Both the prosecution and the defense have finished presenting evidence.
Closing arguments will begin on Thursday morning.
Samson is accused of going into Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017, killing one woman and injuring six others. Last month, a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with multiple mental illnesses. On Monday, Samson entered a plea of not guilty on all charges against him.
Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Follow Rebecca Cardenas on Twitter for immediate updates as they happen and watch our coverage of the trial on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.