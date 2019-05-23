NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After the jury in the case of the Antioch church shooter left the courtroom to begin deliberations on Thursday afternoon, another witness was called to the stand.

The defense questioned Emanuel Samson’s sister about her and her brother’s upbringing in preparation for the appeals process should he be found guilty.

Jury deliberations end for the day in Antioch church shooting trial Jurors will resume deliberations at 8:45 a.m. on Friday after around an hour of deliberation on Thursday in the trail of the accused Antioch church shooter.

Christina Samson described long-term abuse between their parents and also between the kids and their mother.

“Why was it like walking on eggshells?” an attorney asked Christina Samson.

“We never knew what mother my mon was in. We could drop a pencil on the floor and you would get whooped by a belt,” she testified. “She just always ready to take her anger out on us, especially Emanuel.”

Christina Samson said this behavior started all the way back to Emanuel’s birth.

The family came from Egypt to the United States after their parents divorced.