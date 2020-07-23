NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — “Let’s keep it on buddy, hey can we keep it on?”
That's what Heather Cadenhead said to her 8-year-old son Milo as she tried getting him to wear a mask.
“He just literally can not comply with a mandate because of a disability.”
She’s continued to try putting the mask on him, but he always takes it off.
“There are people on the autism spectrum who might be verbal and might be considered high functioning but then there are people on the other side of the spectrum like Milo who really have a lot of difficulty with interacting in society.”
Heather describes Milo as non-verbal. He uses a device to communicate, as well as sometimes forming his mouth in the shape of a letter, like E for example, to show he wants to eat.
“When his mouth is covered his only way to communicate with us other than his device is just gone because he does not always vocally express those things.”
She also says with his autism, headphones or wearing a hat are a problem, anything that touches his face. Heather believes there’s not enough being done for people like Milo.
“A lot of these mandates and new guidelines have made what was already a challenging life for him just that much more challenging because it was already difficult to go to church, go to the grocery store.”
Heather says Milo had to stop going to occupational therapy because of a PPE requirement.
“It’s funny to me in a way that you’re required to be able to do something that the reason you have this service is because you have the difficulty do that thing.”
She also says there’s been other instances where she didn’t feel Milo would be welcomed.
“I can’t get my child to wear a mask and so for a lot of families they are just staying home.”
News4 spoke to Jerry Hall who is the ADA Coordinator for the Metro government. He reminds that a store or any business can inquire about not following the mask mandate.
“When they see a person without a mask attempting to enter, they can ask if the reason they’re not wearing a mask is they are person with a disability. If so, that’s really all the questions you can ask the person similar to a person with a service animal,” Hall said.
It’s not only just a focus on masks; the Americans with Disabilities Act is a civil rights law, so if accommodations aren’t met, Hall encourages you speak up.
“Civil rights laws are complaint driven. So if someone did have a complaint about that, typically the US Department of Justice is the organization that has oversight over the ADA.“
Hall says “I always encourage people to have a good dialogue when you go to a place if they ask if you’re person with a disability and you can’t wear a mask, acknowledge that. Then at that point if they may be able to find a reasonable accommodation to either allow you to enter the store or business or to you’ve seen curbside pickup at restaurants, you’ve seen grocery stores be able to have your groceries ready, you just swing by and pick them up. Those are accommodations that most people would consider reasonable.”
The ADA Coordinator also points out that they’ve seen a decrease in employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
“At one point the employment rate for people with disabilities had gotten really good and with the pandemic, I know it’s affected everyone but it’s also taken a hard hit on people with disabilities.”
Heather’s hope is people have compassion when they see someone not wearing a mask.
“There might be an invisible disability like autism. You can’t necessarily tell if someone has autism and there are a lot of disabilities like that.”
