LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Lebanon Police responded to an accidental shooting in the 1100 block of W. Main Street on Thursday evening.
When police arrived, they say two people sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot.
The suspect remained on the scene and has been working with police during the investigation.
No charges have been filed at this time.
News4 will bring you updates as they become available.
