LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Don Fox Park was closed briefly Saturday after police tell us a woman accidentally shot herself.
Police say the woman was retrieving a gun from her coat pocket when it went off, hitting her in the leg. She was taken via helicopter to a hospital in Nashville.
There is no word on her conditions.
It is unclear is firearms are allowed in the park.
