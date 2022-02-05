News4 Shooting Generic

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Don Fox Park was closed briefly Saturday after police tell us a woman accidentally shot herself. 

Police say the woman was retrieving a gun from her coat pocket when it went off, hitting her in the leg. She was taken via helicopter to a hospital in Nashville. 

There is no word on her conditions. 

It is unclear is firearms are allowed in the park. 

