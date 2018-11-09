MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department is on the scene of a serious injury crash on South Rutherford Blvd. near Husky Truss.
According to investigators, South Rutherford Blvd. is closed to through traffic and will be reopen later tonight.
Details about the crash are not yet available. The cause is under investigation.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.