NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An accident involving a WeGo bus sent several people to the hospital.
A WeGo spokesperson tells News4 at around 5 p.m. the bus was on route 52 headed towards downtown when another passenger car reportedly ran a stop sign at 3rd Ave South and Mildred Shute Lane. About 18-20 passengers were on board the bus.
Five passengers as well as the driver were taken to the hospital. Metro Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
