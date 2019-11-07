MTA rebranding transit system
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An accident involving a WeGo bus sent several people to the hospital. 

A WeGo spokesperson tells News4 at around 5 p.m. the bus was on route 52 headed towards downtown when another passenger car reportedly ran a stop sign at 3rd Ave South and Mildred Shute Lane. About 18-20 passengers were on board the bus.

Five passengers as well as the driver were taken to the hospital. Metro Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

