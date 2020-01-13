NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Fortune 500 professional services firm Accenture announced Monday plans to expand in Nashville, adding 165 new technology jobs.
The announcement comes as the company plans to open new space in the Sylvan Supply project at the former Madison Mill site.
“Accenture is committed to Nashville and its vibrant, dynamic and growing technology community. Our investment here is an investment in our clients, our people and the Nashville community," said Beth Wright, Managing Director and Client Account Lead for Tennessee Health & Public Service for Accenture.
Accenture provides a range of services and solutions including strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. The company has offices in more than 200 cities and 52 countries.
“Accenture’s decision to invest in Nashville reinforces Middle Tennessee’s booming economy and growing number of high-quality jobs. Our pro-growth policies continue to appeal to global businesses, and I thank Accenture for creating 165 jobs and opening up new employment opportunities for residents in this region," said Governor Bill Lee in a statement.
Sylvan Supply is the adaptive reuse of the former Madison Mill in Sylvan Park. The company plans to open their new space this year.
