NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Absentee voters will be able to track their ballots.
According to the Davidson County Election Commission, voters were wondering how they would know if their ballot was received. With a centralized system, managed by the Tennessee Secretary of State-Division of Elections, absentee voters will be able to check their ballot's status via a secure online portal.
As of Friday, June 19th, almost 12,000 requests have been processed for absentee/voting by mail ballots. Almost 4,000 completed ballots have been returned.
Voters have until Thursday, July 30 to submit a request for a ballot and marked ballots must be received by mail in the Election Commission office by the time polls close on August 6th.
To request a ballot, click here or call the Election Commission at 615-862-8815.
“Every day, we prepare a list of voters whose absentee ballot has been mailed out,” said Jeff Roberts, Davidson County administrator of elections. “This list is entered into the State’s Voter Lookup at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/. A voter may simply visit this site, enter the required identifiers, and access their voter information.”
“If a ballot has been issued to them, they will find the issue date in a box labeled ‘Absentee Ballot Information’, explained Roberts. “And once we have received their marked ballot in our office, a date will appear in the ‘Date Ballot Received by County’ box.”
“It is our hope that by using this online portal, voters will feel secure, knowing their ballot has arrived at our office and will be counted on Election Day,” said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.