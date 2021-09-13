NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – About 300 Afghan refugees are coming to Nashville.
Executive Director of the American Muslin Advisory Council for Middle Tennessee confirmed the announcement from the NICE and Catholic Charities.
They are working with the Afghan community and mosques in Middle Tennessee to help provide support for the 300 Afghan refugees.
This is a developing story and News 4 will have updates on air and online.
