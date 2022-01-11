NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As the Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes on Tuesday, abortion rights supporters are wasting no time making their opinions heard.

On the heels of the Planned Parenthood building burning down in Knoxville being determined an act of arson, citizens for abortion rights gathered outside the state’s Capitol on Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood announced they will be demonstrating on the steps of the Capitol in opposition to Governor Bill Lee’s support of a state law that would ban abortion.

Organizers also plan to unveil a banner during the demonstration.

Additionally, the demonstration hopes to call out the state’s top leaders, as none of them have publicly condemned the act of arson that burned down a Planned Parenthood building on New Year’s Eve in Knoxville.