ABILENE, TX (WSMV) - A Texas church worker who was arrested in Williamson County has been extradited back to Texas.
KRBC in Abilene, TX, reports 55-year-old Jeffrey Charles Berry was booked Wednesday for indecency with a child by contact. This is in relation to an incident that reportedly happened in Abilene back in 1996.
This came at a time when Berry was employed by Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene in the worship music department. Authorities do not know if Berry met the child victim at the church or at another location.
Berry was arrested in Williamson County back on Oct. 10 after a warrant for his arrest was issued out of Taylor County, TX.
Berry is currently being held at the Taylor County Jail on an $80,000 bond.
