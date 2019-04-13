NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A lot of fans turned out for Tennessee State’s Blue-White football game on Saturday, but it was a former player who was the center of attention.
For the first time since he collapsed on the field last season, Christion Abercrombie, a sophomore linebacker was on the field with his teammates.
Abercrombie has been through months of intense therapy since he suffered a severe head injury during the Tigers’ game at Vanderbilt in September.
His teammates and TSU fans gave him a warm welcome.
“They’ve been helping me a lot,” said Abercrombie. “I came up here a couple of weeks ago and I love them so much.
“It’s been a long journey, but God let me come back out here and be with the team.”
Abercrombie’s injury ended his football career.
As a show of support, the Titans will give Abercrombie a chance to announce the team’s fifth round draft pick on April 27 during the NFL Draft.
Christion Abercrombie (@SafeMode6_) speaking at the #TSU Spring Game. https://t.co/xS2Q3sVV0L— Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) April 13, 2019
