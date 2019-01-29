Scott McConnell of Lifeway conducted a study and found two-thirds of college kids stop going to church.
He whittled a list of 55 reasons to a top five and he says the solution could be pretty simple.
McConnell says the main reasons kids drop out of church are obvious.
“Work responsibilities and moving away are two of the top five reasons people don’t stay involved in a church," McConnell says.
He says most young adults don’t plan on not going to church, they either feel too busy or have to work. Another major factor in kids not going to church, they say, they feel judged by the congregation.
“We need to have our priorities straight As church attendees that showing the love of Christ has got to be more important than our opinion on what you’re wearing as a young person or who you’re hanging out with,” McConnell tells me.
Another reason for the slip is a lack of connection with the church, especially adults
“Every adult needs to step up and say how can I invest in the young people in our church," McConnell says.
The last factor the study found is too much politics.
“When they get the message that politics is more important than the church’s message of redemption that’s when they say I can find better answers to life’s problems somewhere else," McConnell says.
McConnell's colleague wrote a book on how to get young people back in church.
“What teens need from their church family is connections, love and grace rather than judgement and disapproval," McConnell quotes.
McConnell says these kids are still within reach. He says kids are three times more likely to stay in church when they form a connection with an adult.
