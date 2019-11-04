NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An abandoned house on the northern side of Nashville has been destroyed after a large fire.
According to volunteer firefighter group box55association, the fire happened at a large abandoned house Sunday night in the 300 block of Ewing Drive, near Briley Parkway and Interstate 24.
No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.
