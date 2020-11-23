NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish a fire that broke out in an abandoned home in Nashville Monday night.
A call went out around 10 p.m. for a residential fire at 85 Robertson Street where crews say there was heavy flames and smoke from three sides of the house.
An interior attack by the crews safely contained the fire.
An investigation for what caused the fire is underway.
