MT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A fire destroyed the clubhouse at the now-closed Windtree Golf Course in Mt Juliet early Saturday morning.
Three different agencies responded to fight the fire after it broke out at the golf course just off Nonaville Road around 2 a.m.
It's unclear how the fire started. The clubhouse has been closed for about a year now.
"An investigation will be underway as soon as we have the extinguishment complete," said Mt Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman. "I called the owner this morning he said it had been cleaned out -- and months since anyone was inside -- so we need to look and find a cause and origin."
Fire officials said the building is a total loss.
The property, however, is set to become the site of a new housing development.
