RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man from La Vergne.
Police are trying to locate 32-year-old Robert Brian Covert, who family said hasn’t been seen since Thanksgiving.
Covert reportedly drove away in his girlfriend's car that was found abandoned in Bridgeport, Alabama.
“His girlfriend is reaching out,” Detective Richard Brinkley said. “She and his family went to Alabama and put up flyers in the area.”
Brinkley and Bridgeport Police searched a heavily wooded area yesterday where the car was found but Covert was not located.
Police say he has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo with the initials "LF" on his left chest.
Anyone with information on Covert's location is asked to call Brinkley at 615-904-3045.
