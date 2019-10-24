What do you do when there’s an abandoned car parked in your neighborhood?
Seth Williams called Metro Police after seeing the same car parked in front of his east Nashville home for two weeks. He thought it might be stolen. It wasn’t.
Metro’s parking enforcement division ticketed the car for having expired tags.
They ticketed it again – twelve times.
"Ever since then, more and more tickets stacked up," Williams told News 4’s Nancy Amons.
Two months later, the car hadn’t moved.
Williams contacted News 4.
Amons called Metro police, who said abandoned cars come under the Codes Department.
Codes told Amons they would send someone out.
Williams said he wished someone - anyone - had told him he could file a codes complaint himself.
"We haven’t been shared any other information, what to do,” he said.
Amons contacted the Davidson County Traffic Court Clerk’s office and found the name of the owner of record for the car.
She told Amons she had been out of town for two months and that when she returned she found her car had a dead battery.
She plans to pick up the car right away.
When owners don’t retrieve their abandoned cars, the codes department can hire a contractor to tow the car and have it crushed. Once the company tows the car, the owner can’t get it back. It’s destroyed.
The Codes department told Amons that in the last two days, they've gotten eight new cases of cars abandoned in the right of way that they haven't sent an inspector to yet. They have received 151 new cases in the last 30 days.
The Codes website describes the enforcement process:
Abandoned Vehicles
In Davidson County, it is unlawful for anyone to abandon a vehicle on any alley, street, highway or thoroughfare. Besides being unsightly, these vehicles can become a haven for illegal activity that further degrades the safety and livability of our neighborhoods.
- Abandoned Vehicle: any motor vehicle that is over four years old including any contents of that vehicle, that is left unattended on public property for more than ten days, or a motor vehicle that is in an obvious state of disrepair and is left unattended on public property for more than three days.
- Obvious state of disrepair: refers to a motor vehicle exhibiting one or more of the following characteristics: inoperable under its own power, without one or more wheels or inflated tires, burned throughout, or with more than one broken window.
- Motor vehicle: any self-propelled, wheeled conveyance that does not run on rails. This includes all passenger vehicles, buses, trucks, recreational vehicles, etc.
- Public Property: includes but is not limited to, any alley, street, highway or thoroughfare within the area of the metropolitan government.
When a request for service is received reporting an alleged abandoned vehicle or when the inspector during the course of their daily inspection identifies an abandoned vehicle, a notice is attached to the vehicle. the notice has contact information for the department and it notifies the vehicle owner that the vehicle will be subject to removal and destruction if left on public property.
The Codes Department will initiate a title search on the vehicle in order to provide the registered owner and all lien holders official notice in writing that the vehicle will be subject to removal and disposal should they fail to remove the vehicle. The department holds an administrative hearing to allow the vehicle owner to make arrangements to either remove the vehicle or to demonstrate that the vehicle does not meet the standards for an abandoned vehicle.
If the vehicle owner fails to take action to correct the violation and Metro Codes seizes the vehicle, the vehicle owner will not be able to recover the vehicle. Metro Codes has contracted with a licensed vehicle demolisher who is required to crush the seized vehicle. The contractor is not allowed to return the vehicle to the owner once it has been seized.
If you are aware of a vehicle which has been abandoned, you may report it online through hubNashville.
