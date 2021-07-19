If you ask around you'll find masks are not popular among students.
"I don't want to wear them," said Gallatin High School student Dilver Amaya.
"I don't like wearing them," said Zachary Johnson, a Gallatin High School senior.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is now saying, since a "significant portion" of students are not eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, universal masking should be required in schools.
That being said, the Metro, Williamson, Sumner, Wilson and Rutherford school districts all said masks will be optional for all teachers and students.
Of course, if there's one thing we know about Covid, it's that things could change, and students we talked to said they'll be ready.
"It probably is needed in school because of coughing and sneezing and everything that's just going around, especially elementary kids because, you know, their immune system is pretty low," said Johnson.
"I feel like some people might need it, but some people don't. Like, I feel like I don't want to wear them, but if they make a choice about vaccinating or wearing a mask, I'd wear a mask because, I don't know, I'm kind of not wanting to get vaccinated," said Amaya.
In addition to masks, the A.A.P. put out some other recommendations.
They want districts to do in person learning.
They say everyone who can get a vaccine should, and they say, this year districts need to be prepared to have an all encompassing approach for mental health support.
