NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Travel in 2021 is likely to be much like 2020, but AAA says there is hope things may start to pick up again.
"We can still expect travelers to kind of be cautious and have some hesitation in planning travel," said AAA TN Spokesperson Megan Cooper.
Americans will ease their way back behind the wheel and to new destinations, but be prepared to make adjustments to travel plans.
"You want to take a look at not only Point A to Point B, but you want to take a look at all of those stops in between," Cooper said. "You really want to understand how COVID has effected each of those different places."
Those destinations may have restrictions in place.
"Will you have to quarantine? Will it be required for you to have a negative COVID-19 test?" Cooper said.
As for the COVID-19 vaccine and its impact on travel, AAA says it's a wait and see game.
"We did some research last year and really took a look at travel behaviors and what would make people more comfortable and less comfortable," Cooper said. "The COVID-19 vaccine does offer some promise and optimism for travel."
AAA says most people won't start to travel until spring leading into summer.
If you are wanting to get away, AAA advises considering working with a travel advisor who can help provide resources on destinations and help you out if a trip needs to be canceled or rescheduled.
