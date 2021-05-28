NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This Memorial Day holiday weekend travel is on the rebound compared to last year.

Memorial Day travel are expected to spike this year and AAA is predicting a 60% increase over 2020. AAA is expecting 37 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more away from their home, many for the first time in over a year.

Middle Tennessean’s taking flight for weekend travel Many in the Midstate began catching flights on Thursday going out of town for a Memorial Day weekend getaway.

In Tennessee, more than 776,000 will take a trip this holiday weekend. That’s almost a 67% jump from 2020 due to the pandemic. AAA says most memorial day travelers will take road trips, and just over 680,000 will travel by car in Tennessee.

Megan Cooper, a spokesperson for AAA, said last year ended up being the lowest travel volume they’ve seen on record since AAA started tracking holiday travel. Cooper said the uptick in travel this year is due to a number of reasons.

“The biggest one is we’ve seen an increase in availability for that covid19 vaccine. We know a lot more about the virus, and of course, we still have some of that pent-up demand over the last year that’s being unleashed this summer,” Cooper said.

“We are not back up to pre-pandemic levels just yet but it is hopeful and optimistic that we will see a lot of travelers not only this weekend but throughout the entire summer,” she added.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also announced its plans to increase the number of patrols and utilize various traffic safety tactics to reduce the number of injuries and fatal crashes for Memorial Day Weekend.

To curb the number of accidents that occur during the holiday period, THP will have seatbelt and sobriety checkpoints and increased coverage of known high-crash areas.

Memorial Day signals the start of summer travel, we are coming out of a pandemic that created severe and unique challenges for us all. With this, we see traffic fatalities on the rise. Now that more vehicles are getting back on the road, we need you now more than ever to drive safely. - THP Colonel Matt Perry

The THP said speeding, DUI's, seat belt violations, and reckless driving have "continuously been identified as contributing factors to injury and death on the roadways of Tennessee."

By troopers ramping up their enforcement on these factors, the THP is confident they can prevent some of the serious injurious and fatal crashes that occur each year during the early summer season.

"Last year, 12 people were killed in vehicle crashes during the Memorial Day weekend in Tennessee," said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. "Our primary goal is to honor this Memorial Day weekend by reducing the number of crashes and traffic fatalities across the state."

AAA reports Memorial Day weekend travel is still about 14% below pre-pandemic levels. Due to the predicted travel spike, Michelin released some tips for saving gas when hitting the road this summer:

Keep Tires Properly Inflated : A simple check of your tires’ air pressure can go a long way, especially driving for a long period of time! Underinflated tires can increase more friction between the rubber and the road, which ultimately creates more drag on your vehicle with the air resistance and making it more difficult for the engine to move the car. Check your manufacturers’ recommended PSI and make sure your tires are inflated to the maximum PSI. Under inflated tires increase the vehicles friction or resistance to rolling. This has serious effects on your vehicle: Uneven wearing, Uncomfortable riding, Reduced tire life expectancy and Reduced fuel economy

: A simple check of your tires’ air pressure can go a long way, especially driving for a long period of time! Underinflated tires can increase more friction between the rubber and the road, which ultimately creates more drag on your vehicle with the air resistance and making it more difficult for the engine to move the car. Check your manufacturers’ recommended PSI and make sure your tires are inflated to the maximum PSI. Under inflated tires increase the vehicles friction or resistance to rolling. This has serious effects on your vehicle: Uneven wearing, Uncomfortable riding, Reduced tire life expectancy and Reduced fuel economy Perform Routine Maintenance : Before any road trip, it is important to look for any basic problems or anything that requires attention. This will maximize the efficiency for the gas mileage and will deliver the manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy.

: Before any road trip, it is important to look for any basic problems or anything that requires attention. This will maximize the efficiency for the gas mileage and will deliver the manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy. Easy Does It : Aggressive driving habits are both unsafe and fuel inefficient. Things like gunning the engine, speeding, taking unprovoked quick turns around corners, jackrabbit starting and stopping and flooring the gas pedal will negatively affect your gas mileage.

: Aggressive driving habits are both unsafe and fuel inefficient. Things like gunning the engine, speeding, taking unprovoked quick turns around corners, jackrabbit starting and stopping and flooring the gas pedal will negatively affect your gas mileage. Travel Light : Don’t carry extra junk in your trunk! Before heading out on the road, be mindful and remove any items that can be stored elsewhere. Carrying extra weight can create drag on the engine, leading to higher fuel consumption.

: Don’t carry extra junk in your trunk! Before heading out on the road, be mindful and remove any items that can be stored elsewhere. Carrying extra weight can create drag on the engine, leading to higher fuel consumption. Windows vs. AC: You might think that opting for windows are always more fuel-efficient than the AC, but you’d be mistaken. When driving at high speeds, open windows cause drag and lead to more gas consumption.

Cooper said they know that some drivers may not have taken long road trips in a while because of the pandemic.

“Our biggest concern at AAA is that people are taking road trips on cars that may have been neglected and haven’t been up to date on the maintenance that is needed,” Cooper said.

Another checklist item, keep an eye on your fuel level and where you will be buying gas.

‘As we head into this busy travel weekend, we can expect to see fluctuations in gas prices, especially around those big tourist destinations,” Cooper said. AAA said most travelers would see the highest Memorial Day prices at the pump since about 2014.

“In general, some of the more expensive gas prices we’re going to see are going to be in places like beaches, mountains, state and national parks. Really those areas that people are flocking to over the weekend,” Cooper said. “If you are planning on taking a road trip to some of those areas, our best advice is to fill up before you reach that destination,” she added.

According to AAA, Nashville is a top 5 road trip destination for memorial day weekend this year.