NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Despite concerns over coronavirus, AAA predicts that Americans will take 700 millions trips this summer.
That number is still 15 percent down from this time last year. AAA says Americans are favoring long weekend getaways and road travel over air travel this summer, taking a more cautious approach in the middle of the pandemic.
Because of that air travel is down about 74 percent.
Here in Tennessee AAA says 72 percent of travel plans have been impacted by the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still coming to visit Music City.
Nashville was listed as a top destination for road trips in a recent poll from mid-March to early June.
If you’re planning a summer trip with your family, the CDC recommends checking your destination’s travel restrictions, cleanliness of hotels in the area, and packing face masks and cleaning supplies.
