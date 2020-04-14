AAA is helping healthcare workers and first responders when they need a jump start, some extra fuel or a tow.
The Auto Club Group is offering free roadside assistance to those front-line heroes, even if they are not AAA members, while they fight COVID-19.
The free services include
- towing
- tire changes
- fuel delivery
- battery service
- jump starts
- lockout service
The free services will run until the end of the month.
All nonmembers should call 833-222-3284 for assistance 24 hours, seven days a week.
“Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time,” Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a statement on Tuesday.
However, customers are asked to adhere to the following safety precautions:
- Service technicians will not shake hands and will abide by current social distancing guidelines.
- Passengers are not allowed to ride in service vehicles.
- Drivers are cleaning and disinfecting service vehicles and equipment after every service call.
For the latest information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.