NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As parents and students navigate a school year unlike any other, many teens have been forced to put the brakes on learning how to drive.

AAA is offering a new online opportunity to kickstart the learning process.

“While some things have changed and they can’t do some things they would normally do as a teen driver, one thing that hasn’t changed is a need for education,” said AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper. “They need that good, safe foundation of learning how to drive.”

That’s where AAA’s “How to Drive” program comes into play. It’s a 25-hour course that costs about $25.

And teens don’t need to leave the house to do it.

“It starts at the very basics of learning how to maintain a vehicle, the basic rules of the road,” Cooper said. “It covers driver behavior topics, such as distracted driving, impaired driving, drowsy driving and then it moves into nighttime driving and what to do when you get pulled over.”

It covers material similar to a driver's ed class. Your child can complete the course at their own pace. There's no expiration date when you pay for the program.

“Even if they don’t have an opportunity to take an in-person drivers ed course, maybe their school doesn’t offer it, this is something that is safe to do,” Cooper said. “It’s easy and convenient.”

Keep in mind, this is not a replacement for behind the wheel driver’s training courses, just an additional learning tool.

