NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - AAA is activating its Tow To Go program to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel this St. Patrick's Day.
To set up a tow, all you have to do is dial (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 and a tow truck will take you and your car home or somewhere safe.
The program began Tuesday night and runs through tomorrow morning.
