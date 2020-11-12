NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We told you about Thanksgiving travel predictions earlier this week, now AAA is sharing an update.
They say in Tennessee, 1.2 million people will travel for the holiday.
Nationwide, the number is 50 million.
It may sound like a lot, but AAA is actually expecting a 10 percent drop in travel from last year.
That's the biggest drop in travel for Thanksgiving since the Great Recession in 2008.
AAA says most people will choose cars over planes to get to their destination and that Wednesday, November 25th — the day before Thanksgiving — will be the busiest day on the roads.
Most of the traffic will be in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.