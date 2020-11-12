NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We told you about Thanksgiving travel predictions earlier this week, now AAA is sharing an update.

They say in Tennessee, 1.2 million people will travel for the holiday.

Nationwide, the number is 50 million.

It may sound like a lot, but AAA is actually expecting a 10 percent drop in travel from last year. 

That's the biggest drop in travel for Thanksgiving since the Great Recession in 2008. 

AAA says most people will choose cars over planes to get to their destination and that Wednesday, November 25th — the day before Thanksgiving — will be the busiest day on the roads.

Most of the traffic will be in the afternoon.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.