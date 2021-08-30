NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The aftermath of Hurricane Ida is expected to cause gas price fluctuations, according to AAA officials.
Currently, the average gas price in Tennessee is $2.85 ahead of the Labor Day weekend and, according to AAA officials, has held steady over the last week. The average gas price is four cents less than one month ago and 86 cents more than one year ago.
Tennessee Gas Price Averages
|Monday
|Sunday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|Year Ago
|Tennessee
|$2.850
|$2.850
|$2.846
|$2.893
|$1.993
|Chattanooga
|$2.780
|$2.787
|$2.742
|$2.853
|$1.964
|Knoxville
|$2.836
|$2.842
|$2.856
|$2.872
|$1.976
|Memphis
|$2.926
|$2.923
|$2.928
|$2.937
|$1.994
|Nashville
|$2.876
|$2.874
|$2.859
|$2.923
|$2.049
Hurricane Ida is likely to take about 13% of U.S. refining capacity offline. AAA officials said there were nine oil refineries in Ida's path. AAA officials said, "at least four were believed to have shut down operations ahead of the storm."
Colonial Pipeline shut down two main lines that run from Houston, TX, to Greensboro, NC. However, even with the shutdown, there is expected to be minimal impact on gas prices in the southeast and east coast, AAA spokesman.
As gas prices in Louisiana have increased, AAA officials warned there could be "an increase in demand, due to panic buying, leading up to the storm."
