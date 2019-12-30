SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -- A little boy here has been giving police officers and sheriff's deputies a note showing the officers appreciation for what they do.
The boy named Levi (his last name was blacked out to protect his identity) approached Smyrna Police Officer Zach Little’s patrol vehicle shortly after Little had finished a hard duty, working outside the funeral procession for a family who lost two people.
Officer Little wrote on Facebook that he was drying off after being soaked to the bone when a young boy just hopped out of a car, approached the officer, and handed him an envelope with a “Thank you for your service, sir,” Salutation.
Little says he asked Levi’s mother what it was – and she replied that it was simply an act of kindness, and please be safe.
The note included a one-dollar bill attached to it, and read:
Hi Officer or Deputy, You may think why did you get this letter. Well I want to tell you why. To me you are the bravest men and women I ever knew and due to the hate and harassment you all may get and have some low spirits to do that. Being part of backtheblue movement I want to raise your spirits. So because your my number 1, I wanted to give you,
THIS
(dollar bill attached)
By: Levi (redacted) #backtheblue
We must agree with officer Little: "Thank you Levi and thank you to his mama for teaching him to LOVE and not to hate."
Mobile users, click here to see the post on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.