SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A spokeswoman for DCS confirmed to News4 Investigates that the Smyrna father, charged with the death of his son by leaving him in a hot car, was under investigation by the agency for a crime he committed with another child present.
A police report obtained by News4 Investigates show Dylan Levesque was charged in 2018 with attempting to strangle a woman with a child.
One year later, On July 11, 2019, he was charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect in the death of his three-year-old son Daylin.
Levesque is accused of leaving Daylin in a hot car at 707 Windbirch Trail in Smryna.
Neighbors say that Levesque’s mother lives at the home.
News4 Investigates obtained a police report that shows on July 27, 2018, police were called to the same address from a woman claiming that Levesque attempted to strangle her.
News4 is not identifying the woman because she is a victim of domestic violence and we were unable to contact her for this story.
Her name, however, is different than the name for Daylin’s mother.
The woman told police that when she discovered that a child that she and Levesque have together was eating dog food, she woke him up.
The police report reads that after he was awoken, Levesque attempted to strangle the woman and threw her to the ground.
The woman said she tried to call 911 but Levesque took the phone away, but Levesque’s mother was able to get the phone to the woman.
Officers wrote that when they tried to take Levesque into custody, he struck both officers.
Levesque was ultimately convicted of domestic assault and two counts of simple assault.
After that incident, DCS spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals confirmed that the agency opened an investigation into Levesque.
Because of child privacy laws, Donnals said she couldn't elaborate further.
Our attempts to reach Levesque’s mother and the woman who made the 911 call were unsuccessful.
