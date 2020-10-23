NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A wild case of road rage across multiple intersections, involving three different cars Thursday ended with one man dead and another hospitalized.
"I was coming down the sidewalk, when I heard all the shooting," Bill Langston recalled.
"I saw him laying [sic] over in the Jack in the Box parking lot," another witness, John Payne, said.
These men saw how it ended. It started when the driver of a Toyota Camry side swiped the driver of a Chevrolet Impala on Brick Church Pike. In a fit of what Metro Police said was road rage, the driver of the Impala recruited friends driving an Audi to chase the Camry.
The Audi caught up with the Camry at Trinity Lane and the I-65 on ramp, approaching the Camry with a gun. A passenger in the Camry wrestled the gun away and shot the Audi driver. The passenger in the Camry was shot it they took off again down West Trinity Lane
They were followed again by the Impala. The Impala crashed into the Camry at Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike, sending the Camry spinning into a brick wall.
"I could see the bullet hole in the left side of his jaw." Payne said he saw the Camry passenger get out after the crash, and he had clearly been shot. "And I applied pressure to the bullet hole to stop the bleeding." Payne said he was the only bystander to help the Camry passenger, who was shot.
Police identified the Camry passenger as Maceo Parker. They found Parker and the other two passengers at a nearby fast-food restaurant after the incident. Parker is recovering at the hospital. The driver of the Impala was found at the Motel 6 on Brick Church Pike.
The driver of the Audi, Kevin McCrary, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital.
"I'm lucky I wasn't sitting here, because one of them could have ricocheted or anything," Langston said.
No one involved had been charged Friday. Police are asking witnesses to call 615-862-6931.
