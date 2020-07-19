NASHVILLE (WSMV) - IN an effort to make some much needed repairs to current enclosures as well as create new ones, Walden's Puddle has set up A Week of Wildlife Fundraising Extravaganza.
The funds that are raised during this week long online auction will benefit the rehab and educational animals.
Four major components will be included during this which will be an online auction, a new t-shirt campaign, wish list for the enclosures and donations.
This will all run July 18 at Noon until July 25 at 6 p.m.
The auction will take place online and you can bid by clicking here.
Two limited edition t-shirt campaigns have also been launched and will only be available until July 25. The themes for the shirts are Sun and Mon and both can be found here and here.
An Amazon wish list will be posted on July 22 and any donations made before July 25 will 100% go towards the enclosure repairs and updates.
During this week, you can follow along on their Facebook for all of the updates along the way.
