MURSFREESBORO -- A thief returns to the scene of his crime to make things right. Last Friday a man seen on surveillance video stole money out of a tip jar at Demo’s Restaurant in Murfreesboro.
“Well, I was surprised that the person did bring the jar back,” said Doretha Jackson.
Some customers of News 4’s crews say they're surprised.
“That’s a good thing that shows you that maybe something inspired him to do the right thing and to bring it back which was good for him and the employees as well,” said Doretha Jackson.
Surveillance video shows the man at the front counter. He places his to-go bag in front of the bucket to block the cashier's view. He quickly takes the cash. We obtained the police report which states the tip jar had $160. However, two days later the business owner wrote an update on Facebook saying the guy apologized and gave the money back.
“I was a server one summer in high school and tips are very important because generally you don’t get paid much as a server,” said Lena McCaslin.
Customers say it's a good but an unusual action from a thief.
“I think they did the right thing by bringing the jar back, but at the same time you know it’s still a theft-so I don’t know I have mixed emotions about it,” said Crystal Smith, a Demo’s customer.
The business owner wrote an update of the incident on Facebook. The business owner says the thief's actions were courageous and urges others to forgive him and pray that he turns his life around.
Police say they have identified the suspect. It's up to the business owner if he wants to pursue filing charges.
