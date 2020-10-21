NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ashley McLemore was 8 months pregnant when she was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“It was miserable. It was worse than anything I had ever had. I was in my bed and I couldn’t get out. It was the cough, the not breathing, all of the contracting of my stomach,” McLemore says.
McLemore has since had her baby and said she is no longer showing symptoms.
“I think they pretty much all have subsided for now. I notice every now and then when I drink something cold it would spark a cough. So I will cough a little bit, but it wouldn’t last long.”
She said she turned to her faith to help her get through it and tells other moms-to-be who may be battling COVID-19 to remain positive.
“Remain in communication with your doctor and just have hope that you and your baby will be fine. Know that babies are resilient in there,” McLemore said.
McLemore’s daughter is 1-month-old and doing well. Her husband and 4-year-old son did not contract COVID-19.
She is still unsure how she picked it up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.