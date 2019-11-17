SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Fire Department was dispatched to a small grease fire at Cookout Restaurant Sunday evening that will leave them closed temporarily.
A gas leak was located in the restaurant after fire crews were able to extinguish a grease fire at 491 Sam Ridley Parkway around 7:40 p.m.
The restaurant will be closed pending repairs and another inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.