NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a lounge in Antioch that left one man injured.
According to police, there was an altercation between two men at Lavo Lounge off Antioch Pike on Wednesday night.
One of the men went to the parking lot and came back with a gun, then began firing shots into the lounge, from the door.
The other man took two shots to the back. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.
Police believe the suspect left the scene in a white Kia Optima.
Stay with News4 for updates as more information is made available.
