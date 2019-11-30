NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a robbery that ended in one person being shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Police were dispatched to the area of McCann St. and 4th Ave. S. where one person was shot in the side, but told police they would just walk home.
The scene is still actively being investigated and News4 will bring you all the updates as we have them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.