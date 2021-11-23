NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – If you've noticed more men sporting beards this month it might not be because it's getting colder.
No Shave November, or Movember, is all about encouraging men to be proactive with their health and to specifically address one of the most common forms of cancer in men - prostate cancer.
"Approximately 200,000 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021,” said Jeff Tosoian, assistant professor of urologic oncology. “It's more than twice as many diagnoses as the second most common cancer, which is lung cancer, at 120,000.”
Tosoian, who specializes in urological cancers at Vanderbilt University, says about 1 out of every 8 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer.
He says this type of cancer has a high survival rate but it's all about early detection.
“The good news here is when prostate cancer is detected and caught early, it is curable in the vast majority of cases,” Tosoian explained. “As you mentioned, early detection is rather critical.”
Tosoian said one of the symptoms of prostate cancer can be more trips to the bathroom, although that's harder to detect as men age as these urinary changes can be normal.
“If those symptoms are increasing and potentially impacting their quality of life, it's probably worth having a discussion of how that can be improved and perhaps in the process ruling out prostate cancer as a cause,” said Tosoian.
It is recommended that men start screening for prostate cancer at age 45, or earlier if it runs in your family.
"Simply put, our goal is to fix these problems with more accurate testing of prostate cancer and really we have the pieces here to do it,” Tosoian said. “In addition to world class cancer surgeons and physicians here, we have world class research being led by several brilliant scientists"
