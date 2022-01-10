It's the time of year when potholes start popping up. If one damages your car or motorcycle, the first thing you need to do is find out who owns the road where the pothole sits. If it is a highway, you need to contact the state.
The Tennessee Claims Commission Act covers claims for money damages against the State of Tennessee that involve TDOT.
Examiners typically review the circumstances and then make their decision. If you'd like to file a claim, click here.
