NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's the time of year when potholes start popping up. The first thing you need to do if one damages your car is to find out who owns the road where the pothole sits. If it is a highway, you need to contact the state.
Claims for money damages against the State of Tennessee that involve TDOT are covered by the Tennessee Claims Commission Act.
- Make sure you give written notice of the claim to the Tennessee department of treasury.
- If your claim is based on dangerous conditions on state highways, you'll be required to prove your claim by showing proof of the incident.
- You must show evidence the state was aware of the dangerous road.
- You must show evidence the state could have repaired the pothole but neglected to do so.
Examiners typically review the circumstances and then make their decision. If you'd like to file a claim, click here.
