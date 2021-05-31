NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kroger is launching the #CommunityImmunity $5 million giveaway on June 3rd.
Kroger said five people who received their vaccine through Kroger Health could win $1 million.
Another 50 people could win free groceries for the year. It’s a nationwide contest is in collaboration with the Biden administration to get at least 70% of adults in the U.S. vaccinated by July 4th.
Kroger’s CEO, Rodney McMullen released a statement in part it reads:
“We greatly appreciate president Joe Biden’s leadership and partnership with the private sector to increase vaccinations among the U.S. Population, especially people of color and individuals under age 30.”
Maureen and John Ashbrock said they took part in some of the freebies Nashville businesses offered residents and think this new program could help boost the vaccination rate.
“I’m a teacher and I think just being in front of so many people everyday anything we can do to get more shots in arms it’s worth it for sure,” Maureen Ashbrock said.
Kroger said both customers and employees will be eligible to enter the contest.
More details on the official rules will be announced this week.
