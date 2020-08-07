Terry Bulger tells us about the new look Tomato Art Fest this year.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tomato Art Festival, a summer staple in East Nashville, happens this weekend in a very unique way. 

A sprinkle of fun is needed more than ever this summer, and East Nashville delivers it with an art attitude, and a tribute the a popular fruit (or vegetable?). 

Regardless of your stance, Carolyn Bush reminds us the festival's slogan tells how the tomato is a uniter, both as a fruit and as a vegetable.

The tomato will be here, but unfortunately, the people won't. 

The coronavirus pandemic makes this year's festival virtual, mostly online to see at tomatoartfest.com.

No big crowds this year, with safety being a top priority. Most importantly, though, the tradition goes on. 

"It's something to always look forward to in the summertime," Brittany Carlberg said. 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

