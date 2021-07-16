NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Leah McCormick is the owner of Sandbar Nashville. She moved to Music City 15 years ago, and says she knows what it’s like to find yourself in an uncomfortable conversation or situation that you just need to get out of.
“That was before dating apps were a thing and I know that there were multiple times I probably put myself in questionable positions or situations that unintentionally would just happen,” McCormick said.
McCormick said she is making sure her customers know they always have a safe place to turn to. “I'm constantly in Nashville visitors groups or lady groups around Nashville. There’s Nashville outdoor groups, you know just where there are heavy-centered on people who just moved here groups.”
She encourages people to message her if they’re coming out to her bar.
“If a female knows she’s going on a blind date I reach out to her and I say, hey send me a message we’ll come up with a keyword and just let my bartender know.”
McCormick teaches her staff to not only serve drinks, but security too.
“I teach and train my staff to be very aware if they notice actions going on. Do they look uncomfortable?,” said McCormick. To reach out, you can email McCormick at Leah@sandbarnashville.com.
