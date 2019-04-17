A nanny says she was robbed while loading a child into the back of her car, in the Historic Edgefield neighborhood.
Joanna Chatham said Monday morning she was heading out for a day at the zoo, buckling the child she cares for into her car seat.
“As I was getting the child in something caught my eye,” Chatham said.
Chatham says it was a group of three men.
“One of them opened the front door of the passenger side,” Chatham said.
Chatham says she immediately screamed for the person to get out of her car.
“He leaned in enough to where I didn’t know what he was going to do,” Chatham said.
Chatham says the man swiped her makeup bag sitting in the passenger seat, likely thinking it was her purse.
"I had everything on a backpack that I carry,” Chatham said. "Nine times out of ten I would have thrown it into the front seat."
Chatham says her keys were on her and she’s thankful the suspect didn’t try to steal the car.
“I would have thrown myself into the car over here if he had taken off,” Chatham said. "She would not have left without me."
Neighbors say it’s a reminder to stay vigilant.
"Between the bus stop and the park, and just people walking back and forth, there's a lot more traffic than you might realize,” neighbor Elizabeth Sutton said. “I think having your eyes wide open and not making yourself a target is really important."
Chatham says staying vigilant is something she’s always tried to do.
"They came around the corner that I couldn't see,” Chatham said. "Just look, your eyeballs are your best defense."
